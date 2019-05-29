Newly appointed members of the North West executive council. Photo: ANA.

RUSTENBURG - The ANC Women's League on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of more women in the North West provincial cabinet. "We are humbled by the reverence presented by the premier of Bokone Bophirima [North West], Premier Job Mokgoro to commit to this national call. The ANC Women’s League together with ANC Young Women’s desk in the North West province take this time to congratulate all women who have been appointed as Members of the Executive Council (MEC). Indeed, our appeal for 60% representation of women to be appointed in the executive council has been heeded," the ANCWL and the ANC Young Women’s desk, commonly known as Ama-Yanga Yanga, said in a joint statement.

"We awaited a time like this where women are now unquestionably occupying strategic positions which were only befitted for our male counterparts. The large numbers of women consisting of all race and age has always played a pivotal role in ensuring the victorious achievement of electoral votes won by the ANC today. This could only be achieved by our maternal essence to reform, unite and rebuild a family, country and a nation," they said.

"We are honoured to have amongst us the salient, poised forte possessed by Cde Sussana Dantjie as the Speaker of the North West Legislature. We take pride in noting the fearless queens of the revolution; Cde Motlalepule Rosho, Cde Wendy Matsemela, Cde Boitumelo Moiloa and Cde Desbo Mohono who undoubtedly achieved exceptional long term experience in serving leadership structures of the government sphere.

"We believe in their resilience, principle and vision to serve as members of the executive council in the 6th administration, in rightfully aiding the people of the North West province."

Ama-Yanga Yanga also celebrated the appointment of their own provincial convenor Virginia Tsotso Tlhapi, 39, as the MEC for the Department of Arts, Culture and Sports Recreation.

Viola Motsumi, 36, was elected the deputy speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature.

Keneitswe Mosenogi, 36, was appointed as the MEC for the department of economic development, environment and tourism.

"We take this time to appreciate our godparent, the ANC for swiftly heeding our call to have young women positioned in strategic placements of influence to lead in various institutions of government and the law-making body. This is a clear step in the right direction that our plea and long term struggle for equality, has been highly favoured to take this country forward," the leagues said.

The ANC in the North West also welcomed the appointment of members of the executive council.

"The ANC wishes them well in their respective deployments and we are confident that, they are equal to the task of discharging their mandate with commitment and competence," said Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, ANC NEC deployee to North West.

"We are further confident that the calibre of cadres deployed in the 6th Administration - following the 2019 General elections - will effectively ensure that they implement the people's manifesto in the interest of the people of the North West province."

The DA said the old faces in the new provincial cabinet does not inspire confidence in the fight against corruption.

"During premier Mokgoro’s inauguration speech on Monday, he solemnly pledged to uproot corruption, but with a cabinet containing seven recycled members and only three newcomers, it is unlikely that he will succeed," said caucus leader Winston Rabotapi.

African News Agency (ANA)