North West college head nabbed for alleged fraudulent travel claims

Johannesburg - Taung Agricultural College head has been nabbed for allegedly submitting fraudulent travel claims exceeding R17 500 to the North West Department of Agricultural Development. It is alleged that Prudence Matlhoko submitted several claims that totalled over R17 500 in October 2017. Investigations revealed that she allegedly used a state vehicle and fraudulently claimed for kilometres as though she had used her own private vehicle whilst executing work related duties. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said: “It is alleged that an official vehicle was used but fraudulent claims purport it to have been a private vehicle in order to gain undue payment. "When claiming kilometres you use a private car with your own petrol then claim distance travelled, which takes into account all relevant factors. However It is alleged that her private vehicle was in for mechanical faults over that period.”

The police acted on information they received and conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of Motlhako. No other person was found at fault with regards to the claims and its approval.

“Ordinarily, claims would be accepted in good faith,” said Nkwalase.

Matlhoko’s college is a school under the North West Department of agricultural development.

Spokesperson for the department Emalda Setlako, said: “The matter is being handled by the Hawks and we are still waiting for them to give us facts regarding the matter so that we can take the necessary measures.”

Matlhoko appeared at the Taung Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of fraud and was granted R1000 bail.

The Star