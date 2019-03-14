File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

TSHWANE - A 50-year-old police officer, stationed at Mmabatho in the North West province, has been arrested for rape, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Thursday. Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the officer was arrested on Thursday after the police watchdog received a report of the alleged rape.

"It is alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted a female detainee at night on March 2 and 3 while she was detained for violating a protection order. The victim is 29-years-old," said Dlamini.

The suspect would appear at the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on a charge of rape, he said.

African News Agency (ANA)