North West health committee wants probe into Christiana Hospital fire

RUSTENBURG – The North West portfolio committee on health and social development will request a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fire at the Christiana Hospital, chairperson Gavin Edwards said yesterday. Edwards said the committee was saddened by the devastating fire at the hospital but appreciates the quick response of different stakeholders.

"The extent of the destruction will have a dire impact on the delivery of health services to the community, and as a committee, we implore the department of health to urgently explore alternative options for the continuation of the provision of health-care services to the community. An urgent plan must be implemented to ensure that residents in the area are able to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations," Edwards said. Eighteen patients were moved to neighbouring hospitals after a fire ripped through the hospital yesterday, destroying the operational areas of the hospital which include the wards, patient records and theatre. Edwards said the department of health must ensure that all health-care facilities were compliant with the Fire Prevention Act.

The committee praised the health department and the Lekwa Teemane fire department for their quick response to the fire. While the Lekwa Teemane Fire Department was showered with praises for quick response, the South African National Civic Association in the North West has called for an urgent independent probe into the fire and emergency service of the Mahikeng local municipality. This was after a raging fire ripped through the iconic Mmabatho Palms Hotels in Mahikeng yesterday.