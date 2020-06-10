North West man, 28, gets two life sentences for raping his nieces

Cape Town - A 28-year-old man in the North West was sentenced to two life sentences on Monday for raping his two nieces, 9 and 11-years-old. The sentences emanate from an incident reported on Tuesday, 1 January 2019, in Kanana outside Klerksdorp, where the uncle sent the girls to buy cigarettes at a nearby shop. When they returned, the accused took the pair to the bedroom where he raped them. Following the subsequent investigative work by the police, the accused was arrested shortly thereafter. He has remained in custody until his sentencing, which took place on Monday, 8 June 2020. The sentences will run concurrently. North West Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, welcomed two life sentences handed down by the Klerksdorp Regional Court. Kwena also commended the investigating officer for a job well done, and indicated that the sentences will definitely send a strong message that sexual offenders will be dealt with effectively.

In an unrelated matter, Joseph Dan Mhlaba, 43, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for burglary residential, theft of motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen goods on Monday.

Mhlaba’s sentencing emanates from an incident in which he broke and gained entrance into a house between Saturday, 13 and Sunday, 14 April 2020 in Lichtenburg.

After gaining entrance into the house, the accused then took and loaded several household items onto a Toyota Hilux bakkie which he ultimately stole.

Subsequent to reporting of the incident to the police, the suspect was arrested in Coligny on Sunday, 14 April 2020. That was after police were alerted to a suspected stolen vehicle driving from Lichtenburg towards Coligny.

The police working together with Community Police Forum (CPF) members, spotted and chased the vehicle. During the chase, the occupants stopped the vehicle, jumped out and ran away. However, the driver was arrested and charged with burglary and theft of motor vehicle, as well as possession of suspected stolen goods.

The accused who has been in custody until his sentencing, was given 15 years imprisonment for burglary and theft and another 15 years for possession of suspected stolen goods.

The sentences will run concurrently.