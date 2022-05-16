North West man accused of killing his mother and drinking her blood, to apply for bail

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man, accused of stabbing his mother to death and drinking her blood, is set to apply for bail in two weeks. Thabang Moswane appeared briefly in the Koster Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The case against him was postponed to May 30 for his bail application.

Story continues below Advertisment

Moswane of Mathopestad, near Boons in North West, was arrested a week ago, after he allegedly stabbed his mother several times at their home in Mathopestad, outside Koster. According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh, Moswane was involved in a fight with his mother Kedisaletse Elizabth Moswane, 53, on May 9. She said the police found Kedisaletse’s body inside a shack, with numerous stab wounds.

“The police were informed that Thabang was allegedly seen drinking his mother’s blood after stabbing her,” she said. According to daily newspaper The Daily Sun, Moswane allegedly stabbed his mother to death over R10. He reportedly wanted his mother to give him R10, when she said she did not have money, he allegedly stabbed her.

Story continues below Advertisment

Moswane's twin brother Thabo Moswane told the newspaper that he found his twin brother drinking blood from the stab wound in his mother's neck. In a separate case, the Hawks in the Free State said Nkosana Nhlanhla Sibeko, 42, and his company Cybko Trading CC were sentenced at the Bethlehem Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, for contravening the Tax Administration Act. Spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said a preliminary probe by the South African Revenue Services (Sars) uncovered Sibeko and his company’s fraudulent activities, that cost Sars more than R1.4 million, between the period of 2012 and 2015.

Story continues below Advertisment

"The court sentenced Sibeko to eight years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition that he repay SARS the amount of R925000-00 on a yearly instalment of R185 000-00 until the whole amount is fully paid. “The company was sentenced to a fine of R2 million, wholly suspended for five years, on condition that it must repay SARS the amount of R490 000, in monthly instalments of R8000, until the whole amount is fully paid,” said Singo.

Story continues below Advertisment