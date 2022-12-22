Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
North West man arrested over 15 stolen sheep

The owner was located and positively identified the sheep.

Published 52m ago

Johannesburg - A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit after he was found in possession of 15 stolen sheep worth R37 500. The arrest was made after the suspect would not account for the sheep.

According to police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma, members of the Vryburg STES unit followed up on information that they received on Tuesday about a person selling sheep at Stella Abattoir in the North West.

The suspect, Itemogeng Joseph Khavango, was charged with possession of suspected stolen stock at the Vryburg District Court.

Botma said: “Subsequent to preliminary investigation, the owner was located and positively identified the sheep.

“The suspect was remanded in custody till his next court appearance on Monday, 23 January 2023 for a formal bail application.”

Acting district commissioner of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Brigadier Tshenolo Tlotleng, applauded the members for their dedication that resulted in the arrest and the recovery of suspected stolen livestock.

IOL

