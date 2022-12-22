Johannesburg - A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) Unit after he was found in possession of 15 stolen sheep worth R37 500. The arrest was made after the suspect would not account for the sheep.

According to police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma, members of the Vryburg STES unit followed up on information that they received on Tuesday about a person selling sheep at Stella Abattoir in the North West.