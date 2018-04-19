MAHIKENG - A man was shot dead in a shootout with the police in Mmabatho, North West police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said police monitoring a protest in Mmabatho were alerted about an armed robbery. While chasing suspected robbers, two vehicles -- a police armoured vehicle (Nyala) overturned after crashing with one of the suspects' vehicle.

"The bakkie manage to escape and a shoot-out ensued with the occupants of a minibus taxi, a suspect was shot dead in the minibus taxi," he said.

He said a case of murder was opened and it would be investigated by the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), a case of armed robbery was also opened for investigation.

The incident occurred on Airport View road in Mmabatho Unit 14, on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was not linked to the ongoing protest in Mahikeng.

African News Agency/ANA