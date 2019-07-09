North West Cooperative governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Mothibedi Kegakilwe has deployed administrators and intervention teams to municipalities. Photo: Supplied

RUSTENBURG - Municipalities in the North West will have administrators and intervention teams strengthened through the deployment of experts in various fields, the provincial department of cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs said on Tuesday. The intervention includes hands-on support through the established system and capacity building programme, focusing on critical areas such as integrated development planning, financial management and capacity building.

The administrators have also been deployed in five municipalities.

Advocate Johny Motlogelwa was appointed as administrator in Madibeng, in Lekwa Teemane the administrator is Gobakwang Moatshe, in Mamusa Charmaine Perreira has been appointed and in Naledi municipality, Paul Maseko was appointed the administrator.

The administrators would be joined by a team of experts in finance, technical services, governance and administration.

These administrators and their teams were expected to work towards stabilising and improving issues of governance, manage the overall administration of these municipalities, facilitate the recruitment process of senior managers, address issues previously raised by the auditor general, improve the financial controls, investigate and take corrective action on irregular expenditure incurred and fast track service delivery.

Kgetlengrivier municipality would get an expert in town planning to assist with issues of township establishment, town planning and development.

Meanwhile, the DA in Madibeng said Motlogelwa had a huge task cut out for him.

"We can only hope that he will have the full support of the MEC and minister in order to fulfil his duties in an effort to bring back proper service delivery to the community of Madibeng. He should serve the people, not the ANC," said Jan van Rhyn, DA councillor in Madibeng.

"His main tasks as [an] administrator would be to facilitate the improvement of governance in the municipality, manage the overall administration of the municipality and improving financial contracts and service delivery in the municipality," he said.

African News Agency (ANA)