North West police warn motorists about hijackers wearing official cop uniforms

Cape Town – Police in the North West are urging motorists to be vigilant as they see a rise in hijacking by criminals dressed as police officers and traffic officials. Police management in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District said the warning stems from a case that was recently reported in the Potchefstroom precinct.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh, the latest incident involved a 24-year-old motorist. “According to information, a 24-year-old motorist was driving an Isuzu KB Single Cab bakkie on the R501 road between Potchefstroom and Carletonville at about 7.45am on Thursday, October 6, 2022, when stopped by two men wearing traffic officer’s uniform near a fuel station in the vicinity of Boskop. “The men, who were driving a white Volkswagen Polo with blue lights, requested him (the motorist) to produce his driver’s licence and to step out of the vehicle for a routine inspection.

“Suddenly he had a firearm pointed at him and was pushed into the back of the vehicle while a white Volkswagen Polo joined the first group. The victim was blindfolded and driven to Vleikop in Randfontein, where he was released unharmed,” Myburgh said. Police are urging motorists to be vigilant at all times, especially when being stopped by traffic or police officers who look suspicious. Motorists are urged to be aware of their surroundings and approach intersections slowly.

They are also urged to let someone know the route they may be travelling and the estimated time of departure and arrival. Police urged use of a live location option on smartphones as a monitoring tool. “If you suspect that you are being followed, adjust your route and start making your way to the nearest police station. It is always best to practise safety first. If possible try to alert other motorists by flickering your headlights and pressing your hooter to get their attention.

