Rustenburg - A 53-year-old primary school teacher accused of assaulting a pupil, briefly appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane on Thursday. The case against him was postponed to July 3.

The teacher allegedly beat a pupil with a broomstick in January 2018, for allegedly playing in the rain. The girl was in Grade 4 at the time and suffered a swollen hand as a result of the beating.

The girl, now aged 10, is in grade five and her nine-year-old brother who is in grade four, were kicked out of the school on May 7, by a group of enraged parents accusing their father of "causing trouble" at the school.

The father opened a criminal case after his daughter was attacked and another case after his son was allegedly kicked by a teacher with a high-heel shoe on his knee in July 2018.

A medical report indicated that the boy suffered an open wound on the knee following the kick.

The teacher, 55, appeared in court on June 5, and the case against her was postponed to July 5, for the State to consult witnesses and the defence to present a representation.

