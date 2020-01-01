Rustenburg - Festive season road fatalities have been reduced by almost a third in North West province, Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said on Wednesday.
"Preliminary statistics show that there is a 29 percent reduction of fatalities in the province compared to 2018. By December 31 in 2018, there were 104 fatalities and by the last day of 2019 this figure was down by almost 30 percent," he said in a statement.
Twenty-six crashes were recorded in the province in the third week of December, 16 fewer than in the same period in 2018.