North West starts 2020 with fewer festive season road fatalities









File photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Rustenburg - Festive season road fatalities have been reduced by almost a third in North West province, Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary statistics show that there is a 29 percent reduction of fatalities in the province compared to 2018. By December 31 in 2018, there were 104 fatalities and by the last day of 2019 this figure was down by almost 30 percent," he said in a statement.

Twenty-six crashes were recorded in the province in the third week of December, 16 fewer than in the same period in 2018.





Two major accidents claimed nine lives. The first happened on December 19, when a sedan and a bakkie collided head-on along the N4 between Rustenburg and Swartruggens.

Five people died at the scene of the accident, whilst the sixth succumbed to injuries in hospital on December 20.





The second was two days later on December 21 along the R53 road between Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp.





Three people died on impact when two vehicles collided head on. Five other passengers were taken to hospital with injuries.





Lehari called on road users to be extra careful and patient in a bid to ensure that the province has the lowest possible accidents numbers.





He ordered that law enforcement officers be visible at all times especially on arterial routes including N4, N12, N14, N18, R49, R30 and R503.





"Deployment of law enforcement officers will be intensified on all roads in and through the province. We will also continue to have unannounced stop and search operations in all areas of the province," Lehari.