RUSTENBURG - At least 109 medical interns have joined various health facilities in the North West province for practical training. Health department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said the interns joined as from January 1, with 22 deployed to health facilities in Bojanala District, 17 in Ngaka Modiri Molema District and 70 in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District.

"Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District has no accredited medical facility to train medical professionals," he said.

North West Heatlh MEC Madodo Sambatha welcomed the interns at Klerksdorp Hospital during their orientation.

Sambatha said the health sector was in need of additional health professional and the presence of new health officials would help speed up health service delivery in the province.

"I am not going to accept that a patient has no bed. Patients do not admit themselves. They are admitted by health professionals who clearly prescribe the level of health care service, intervention and ultimate admission.

"It is the responsibility of management of the hospital to make sure that the beds are available during the time of need, including necessary medical tools to make work of health professionals easier to execute," Sambatha said.

African News Agency (ANA)