Cape Town - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said on Thursday it had laid criminal charges against a game farmer on the outskirts of Klerksdorp in the North West province after its investigators found that it was keeping tigers in dirty enclosures and deprived of drinkable water.
"South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, have taken over the investigation as this has become a high priority case," the animal welfare body said.
It said its investigators visited the game farm at the end of November after receiving a tip-off.
"Tigers on the property appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion and were living in dirty and unhygienic conditions – it was evident that their enclosures had not been cleaned in some time," said the NSPCA.
"Other issues found included tigers being confined with unpotable drinking water, inadequate shelter, and a lack of bathing facilities."