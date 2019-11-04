NW Scopa, SAPS meet to discuss financial misconduct claims in municipalities









Photo: Pixabay RUSTENBURG - A meeting between the North West Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and law enforcement agencies to discuss investigations into allegations of financial misconduct in provincial departments and municipalities started in Mmabatho on Monday. The meeting which started at 2pm was attended by the SA Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, better known as Hawks. This was after the department of human settlements erroneously transferred R134 million to Bojanala Platinum District Municipality instead of the Rustenburg local municipality. The error led to the provincial treasury withholding the district municipality's equitable share and this resulted in the municipality failing to pay workers salaries. Committee chairperson, Job Dliso, said the committee would ensure that actions were taken.

"The committee treats the matter seriously and will ensure that decisive action is taken against those implicated and even a criminal case is opened. We will continue to ensure that public funds are accounted for," he said.

"We condemn any threats to individuals and damaging of properties. We want to assure all the affected parties and the community that no stone will be left unturned, they must just exercise patience."

The municipal manager in Bojanala, Pogiso Shikwane and chief financial officer Olga Ndlovu have been suspended for their alleged role which landed the municipality in financial difficulties, but opposition parties said mayor Fetsang Molosiwa knew about the money and give instructions as to how it should be spent.

African News Agency (ANA)