RUSTENBURG - A meeting between the North West Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and law enforcement agencies to discuss investigations into allegations of financial misconduct in provincial departments and municipalities started in Mmabatho on Monday.
The meeting which started at 2pm was attended by the SA Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, better known as Hawks.
This was after the department of human settlements erroneously transferred R134 million to Bojanala Platinum District Municipality instead of the Rustenburg local municipality.
The error led to the provincial treasury withholding the district municipality's equitable share and this resulted in the municipality failing to pay workers salaries.
Committee chairperson, Job Dliso, said the committee would ensure that actions were taken.