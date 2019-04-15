File picture: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File

Brits - Two men who were arrested in connection with the unlawful possession of 167 rhino horns were expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court, North West, on Monday. The pair aged 57 and 61 were arrested in a sting operation at Peacanwood, Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits, on Saturday. Police had been tipped off that a vehicle from a coastal province was carrying a considerable number of rhino horns.

"The vehicle was intercepted in the Hartbeespoort Dam area where the 167 rhino horns worth a substantial amount of money were seized," said Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

"The rhino horns were destined for the South East Asian markets. Rigorous investigations on the two suspects as well as the value of the horns are still ongoing."

African News Agency (ANA)