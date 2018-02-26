School Governing Body chairperson of the Ramotshodi Secondary School, Joseph Mogwase (left) and acting North West education head of department Dr Shadrack Mvula at the official handing over of the new building of Ramotshodi Secondary School in Maologane outside Rustenburg. Picture: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Rustenburg - Parents should get involved and serve schools, North West education acting head of department, Dr Shadrack Mvula, said on Tuesday.

"We must give, we must learn to give ourselves over. Give yourself over, we are approaching school governing body election in March, give yourself over to serve your school," he said in Maologane about 66km outside Rustenburg.

He was speaking at the official handing over of the newly built Ramotshodi Secondary School.

The R20 million school was built in partnership with Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela in Moruleng, Anglo American Platinum (Amandabult operation) and Dikuno tsa Sechaba Development Trust.

The eight class-roomed school has a science and biology laboratory, administration block, ablution block, water storage system and landscaping.

The school was previously housed in a severely dilapidated building with serious cracks on the walls as well as damaged window frames, and no doors or ceilings.

Lessons were conducted in four worn out, unstable and damaged mobile classes with broken windows and no doors.

In April 2016, the North West provincial portfolio committee on education threatened the department of education that it would not approve the department’s Annual Performance Plan if the construction of Ramotshodi Secondary School was not part of their financial plan.

Mvula said they expected a 100 percent matric pass rate as the learning environment has improved, the school obtained matric pass rate of 77.8 percent in 2017, from 47 percent in 2016.

