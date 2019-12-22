Three people were killed and 11 others were injured, six critically, when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided on the R53 just outside Potchefstroom in the North West on Saturday. Photo: ER24

POTCHEFSTROOM - Three people were killed and 11 others were injured, six critically, when a minibus taxi and a bakkie collided on the R53 just outside Potchefstroom in the North West on Saturday, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 12pm they found a minibus taxi in the road and a bakkie off the road, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

"Upon further assessment, three people were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Six others had sustained critical injuries, while five others sustained moderate injuries," she said.

ER24 as well as EMRS treated and stabilised the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations, Van Huyssteen said.