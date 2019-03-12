Residents of Kanana near Rustenburg march to Impala Platinum Mine's 16 Shaft demanding Jobs. PHOTO: ANA

RUSTENBURG - Residents of Kanana near Rustenburg in the North West province marched to Impala Platinum Mine's 16 Shaft in Kanana on Tuesday, in a push for the mine to employ at least 1,000 people from the village. They also want the mine to include local business owners in mine projects.



"There are many businesses that have the ability to do work. The mine needs to create a relationship where local businesses and mine businesses meet to impart skills. Our local businesses will then be able to get the skill required by the mine for future use. As of now, there is not a single local company employed in there," said march leader Katlego Magalefe.

He said a local business forum called Mclef should be dissolved.



"Its mandate is to be a mouthpiece of the business people, but there has not been feedback from it," he said.

He added that an example of prioritising locals for business was using taxis to transport miners instead of buses.



In the memorandum, residents demanded a skills development centre, and the rebuilding or compensation for cracked houses which residents believe are because of mining operations.

General manager at Impala Platinum Mine, Jacey Kruger, accepts the memorandum from Kanana residents and promises the company will respond within seven days. PHOTO: ANA

Mine general manager Jacey Kruger received the memorandum and said the mine would respond within seven days.

The community threatened to closed the R510 road linking Rustenburg and Thabazimbi if their demands are not met.

African News Agency (ANA)