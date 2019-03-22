Rustenburg - North West police have arrested six people in connection with illegal mining activities in the Klerksdorp area. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the six were arrested on Thursday when a team of police units and the Hawks acted on information about suspicious illegal activities at a certain place in Khuma near Stilfontein.

"The team allegedly went to a house where upon arrival, two suspects tried to flee by jumping over the wall fence. The pair’s freedom came to an end when the police arrested them. The third suspect was arrested after being found inside the house," he said.

"The police conducted a search that led to discovery and confiscation of mining equipment, generators, electric motors, drills and processed gold. While still processing the scene, the police noticed equipment used to process gold dust at another house not far from the first one. A couple residing at the second house fled, but were later arrested. During the search at the second house, the police confiscated another mining equipment, generators, electric motors, drills, processed gold dust and explosives."

The sixth person who was alleged to be the owner of the first house, was arrested later in Potchefstroom.

"All six suspects, five males and one female, are expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 March 2019 on charges of illegal mining, illegal refining of gold, illegal possession of gold bearing material, illegal possession of suspected stolen goods and illegal possession of explosives," he said.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation ( Hawks) is investigating the case.

African News Agency/ANA