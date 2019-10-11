Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - Two police vehicles were damaged after taxi drivers threw stones during a protest in Rustenburg, police said. The drivers were angry after taxi bosses blocked them from donating money to the family of a colleague who died, a North West police spokeswoman said.

"They were throwing stones (at) other cars and they also damaged two SAPS (South African Police Service) vehicles. A case of public violence was opened," she said.

One taxi driver told the African News Agency that the group was angry after owners confiscated a book in which the contributions were recorded.

"The drivers went on a strike stating that the money was from their pockets. A group of drivers went to the office where owners were holding a meeting (and) threw stones vandalising the office and police vehicles," said the driver who declined to be identified by name as he was not authorised to speak to the media.