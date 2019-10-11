Picture: Khaya Ngwenya/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - Two police vehicles were damaged after taxi drivers threw stones during a protest in Rustenburg, police said.

The drivers were angry after taxi bosses blocked them from donating money to the family of a colleague who died, a North West police spokeswoman  said.

"They were throwing stones (at) other cars and they also damaged two SAPS (South African Police Service) vehicles. A case of public violence was opened," she said.

One taxi driver told the African News Agency that the group was angry after owners confiscated a book in which the contributions were recorded.

"The drivers went on a strike stating that the money was from their pockets. A group of drivers went to the office where owners were holding a meeting (and) threw stones vandalising the office and police vehicles," said the driver who declined to be identified by name as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Commuters on routes serviced by the Boitekong and Meriting Taxi Association were stranded without transport on Wednesday and Thursday due to the protest

African News Agency/ANA