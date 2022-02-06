Policeman arrested for allegedly soliciting bribe

Rustenburg - A 34-year-old police officer was arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe, North West police said on Sunday. SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said a provincial anti-corruption investigation unit had arrested the police officer on Friday during a controlled operation.

"According to reports, a vehicle belonging to a stock-theft-related case was impounded and booked in as evidence in January 2022. “Subsequent to the suspect's court appearance, his case was withdrawn for further investigations. Thus, the suspect was released from detention. “He allegedly got a call from the police officer who promised to release his vehicle provided he paid a certain amount," Lieutenant-Colonel Funani said.

'The man consequently reported the matter to the police, who commenced with investigations. “The man allegedly arranged to meet with the police officer on Friday, 4 February 2022 to hand him the money that he had requested to release the vehicle. “They ultimately met at the man’s house, where the police officer was arrested by members of the (anti-corruption unit) after he had collected the money, which was found in his possession."

The policeman was expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane, near Rustenburg, on Monday, on a charge of corruption. North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena applauded the anti-corruption unit members for arresting the policeman. He said corrupt employees had no place to hide in the SAPS, and that those involved in criminal activities would be brought to book to face the full might of the law.