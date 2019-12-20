Residents of Geelhout Park in Rustenburg in North West closed the busy Dr Moroka Drive demanding water. Photo: Supplied

RUSTENBURG - Residents of Geelhout Park in Rustenburg barricaded the Dr Moroka Drive on Friday, demanding water. Rocks and tree branches were placed on all intersections along the road disrupting traffic flow into the city and to the N4 highway. They stated that their area has been without water for a week.

The Rustenburg municipality said it was aware of the water problem and would restore water to the affected areas.

"The main reason is that the power outages that the city has been experiencing had an adverse effect on our ability to supply residents with water uninterrupted. The water supply issues were mainly to pump stations that were not functional due to the blackouts thus the system had no water which ultimately will be directed to household," spokesman David Magae said.

"On Tuesday, we met with the affected residents and detailed the plans which will be implemented which includes tapping into a secondary supply channel which will augment water quantity and reduce the strain in the required levels to have sufficient water levels across various reservoirs for the water to become accessible to residents. We anticipate to have restored water by this afternoon [Friday]."