R10k bail for North West advocate charged with statutory rape

DURBAN - A senior prosecutor appeared briefly before the Lichtenburg Magistrates Court in connection with various sexual offences committed on a minor in 2019. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the North West, Henry Mamothame, said Advocate Marcus de Beer was charged with statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children, sexual display or causing display of pornography, sexual grooming of children and sexual assault. He said de Beer was granted R10 000 bail. Mamothame said in granting him bail, the magistrate cited to his medical conditions which were supported by a medical report from his doctor. "The magistrate further gave consideration to the fact that he had no previous conviction.

The state and the defence agreed on strict bail conditions which include that he will not to apply for any passport, he is restrained from contacting the victim and the witnesses, and he is prohibited from leaving the North West Province without the consent of the investigating officer," Mamothame said.

He explained that an earlier application by the defence attorney to declare De Beer’s arrest unlawful was also dismissed by the court.

Owing to the seriousness of the case, the NPA has since served de Beer with a letter of suspension.

The case was postponed to 17 May 2021 for further investigation.

