Rustenburg - Twenty Popo Molefe informal settlement residents, who were arrested for public violence, appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

They were released on warning and their case was postponed to April 10 for further investigation.

The group were arrested on February 28, after they marched to the Rustenburg municipality demanding electricity and water.

The State and the defence said the group was not violent, they had no previous or pending convictions except one accused who was charged with robbery in 2007.

Community leader Kgomotso Nkosi said they do not understand what they were arrested for.

"We went to the municipality with the aim of only getting answers to a memorandum they were supposed to reply to. We gave them more that the seven days we requested," she said.

"We don't understand why the police shot at us and why our people were arrested. Why should there be trouble when we ask questions about matters that concern us."

The police used rubber bullets to dispersed the group when they insisted on marching to the municipality after the police stopped them, 20 of them were arrested.

The informal settlement east of Rustenburg, named after former North West premier Popo Molefe has been without basic infrastructure for over 25 years.

