RUSTENBURG - Residents in Rustenburg in the North West province are pleased with how matters involving drug dealing are being dealt with at court, community leaders said on Friday.





"Our sole intention is to keep Rustenburg drug free. And to see the law not taking these dealers back to the streets is good. We will keep doing this till there is no drop of drug found," said Themba Skosana, who was part of a community delegation attending a case against three people arrested for drug dealing and possession.





Lucia Annedale, 26, Obina Kinechukwe, 32, and Thankgod Duru, 30, appeared at the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in drugs.





They had not secured legal representation after their lawyers pulled out of the case citing safety concerns.





The case was postponed to March 19, for bail application.





Skosana said working together with the police would uproot drug problems in Rustenburg.





"We are excluded by the police, they are not working with us as they should. Maybe that is why they do not arrest these people as much as they should be. We feel that should there be a strong working relationship with us, then we will definitely root out these problems in the city."



