SA records 1 273 new Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths as testing nears 10 million mark

Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 1 273 new Covid-19 infections and a further 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

This brings the cumulative number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic to 1 550 724.

South Africa’s death toll now stands at 52 946.

“The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 269 102,” Mkhize said.

CASE DATA BY PROVINCE