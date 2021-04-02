SA records 1 273 new Covid-19 cases and 49 deaths as testing nears 10 million mark
Cape Town - South Africa has recorded 1 273 new Covid-19 infections and a further 49 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
This brings the cumulative number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic to 1 550 724.
South Africa’s death toll now stands at 52 946.
“The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol remains 269 102,” Mkhize said.
CASE DATA BY PROVINCE
At 415 038, Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of positive cases recorded to date while the Northern Cape has had the lowest number of cases at 36 478.
ACTIVE CASES, DEATHS AND RECOVERIES
As the Easter weekend kicks off, KwaZulu-Natal remains the province with the highest number of active cases at 5 661. The Western Cape follows closely with 5 211 active cases while the province with the lowest number of active cases right now is the Eastern Cape with 225.
Breakdown of Saturday’s deaths by province:
Eastern Cape 1
Free State 3
Gauteng 16
Kwa-Zulu Natal 22
Limpopo 0
Mpumalanga 1
North West 0
Northern Cape 0
Western Cape 6
TESTING
To date, 9 939 695 tests have been completed with 27 622 tests conducted since the last report, the Department of Health said.
IOL