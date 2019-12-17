DURBAN - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West has said it supports investigations into a "bizarre attack" in which a Buffelspoort farm manager's bakkie was vandalised and torched.
The organisation called for calm following the incident, but also questioned the authenticity of the crime.
Sanco provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said on Tuesday that "no stone should be left unturned" to get to the bottom of the occurrence.
The manager's bakkie was sprayed with the words "Kill the Boer" and "#Kill You" before being set alight, allegedly on Reconciliation Day.
Sebegoe said that according to Sanco's knowledge, graffiti was not part of the country's farm attack modus-operandi, "therefore this incident - which allegedly occurred on Reconciliation Day - is of special interest to us as much as we condemn the racial connotation and all forms of violence in our farming communities”.