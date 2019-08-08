File picture: pexels

Johannesburg - The security cluster of the national joint operational and intelligence structure (NatJOINTS) on Thursday said it has put together a security plan to ensure safety during the national Women’s Day event that will be held on Friday at Vryburg showgrounds in the North West where around 10 000 people are expected. Every year in August, South Africa commemorates the 1956 women’s march to the Union buildings in Pretoria, under the banner of women’s month. On 9 August 1956, over 20 000 women from all backgrounds and cultures marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the apartheid pass laws.

The 2019 theme will be "25 years of democracy: growing South Africa together for women’s emancipation".

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said: "It is expected the event will be attended by approximately 10 000 people from all four districts in North West province and other provinces".



Mogale said members of the South African police and members from other government departments will be deployed to ensure route security as well as at and around the venue.

The NatJOINTS said it has also ensured the safety through day-to-day policing to ascertain that all law-abiding South Africans are safe for the duration of the event.

"No firearms and alcohol will be allowed," said Mogale.



The corner of Voortrekker and Van Niekerk Street, and Kerk Street and De Kock Street, will be closed from 4am until after the event.



Mogale advised motorists and members of the community to use alternative nearby streets and to work together with the law enforcement agencies to ensure general safety and that the event takes place without any hindrance.

