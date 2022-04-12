Sentencing postponed in Klerksdorp car dealership murder case

Rustenburg - The North West High Court sitting in Klerksdorp postponed sentencing in the Klerksdorp car dealership murder case to May, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said the sentencing of Confidence Sekgoro, 30, was postponed to May 11.

Story continues below Advertisment

He has been found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident at a car dealership in Klerksdorp in 2019. “The matter was set for sentencing on April 11 (Monday), however his defence team requested a postponement to allow the probation officer to receive Sekgoro’s medical report, and for her to submit a comprehensive report in preparation for sentencing,” Mamothame said. Sekgoro bought a car at Speedy Car Sales in April 2019, in Klerksdorp, following the purchase and collection of the vehicle, he then took it to Mafikeng.

He, later on, complained about some defaults on the car, to which the dealership obliged and took it back for inspection in Klerksdorp at a cost of approximately R4 700. The inspection results however showed no defaults to the car as it was serviced before. The dealership ordered Sekgoro to pay for the costs of transportation before they could release his car back to him. He then approached the North West High Court on an urgent basis for his car to be given back to him.

Story continues below Advertisment

The court dismissed his application, and the matter was struck off the roll. “On November 11, 2019, the accused went to the dealership to collect his motor vehicle but the sales manager, Mehboob Soomra, 36, told him to pay for the transportation costs after consulting with the dealership attorney before receiving his car back. He was then told to wait for Mohamed Dangor, (deceased) who was the son of the dealership owner to further engage on the matter. “Sekgoro then went to the office of the deceased, who was in the company of Yusuf Ally, 61, an argument ensued before he started shooting at them. He proceeded to chase after Soomra in the showroom and fired shots at him.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Dangor was declared dead on the scene. Soomra and Ally were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive medical care, after sustaining serious injuries. “Following this shooting incident, Sekgoro asked for directions to the police station, handed himself in and was later granted R10 000 bail. The bail was revoked after he was found guilty on all three charges,” Mamothame said. “In his defence, Sekgoro claims he acted in self-defence as Dangor had a firearm that he threatened to shoot him with and another person in the dealership shot at him during this ordeal. This submission was however dismissed by the state, through video footage that was accepted by the court as evidence.

Story continues below Advertisment