RUSTENBURG - Seven people arrested in connection with murder of a 56-year-old man appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, North West police said. Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Daniel Thameng, 21, Christo Scholtz, 24, Frederik Theodorus Scholtz, 59, Frederik Theodorus Scholtz Jnr, 26, Moholo Katlego, 29, Thamene Abel Phogisho, 29, and Modisaotsile Links, 26, were arrested for the murder of Ben Molwele.

She said Molwele was went missing after he was allegedly kidnapped.

"The incident was reported at Stella police station on Tuesday, 17 January 2019, by his family members.

"According to information received, Molwele and two others were chased by farmworkers after being found inside a farm store. It is alleged that farmers were called after Molwele was caught. It is further alleged that Molwele was assaulted, put in a vehicle and dropped off along the N18 road," she said.

Molwele's body was found along the N18 road about 20km from Stella on February 10, following an intensive investigation, including a widespread search by various police units.

The men were arrested shortly after the body was discovered on Sunday.

"All accused have been remanded in custody, except Frederik Theodorus Scholtz, 59, that was warned to appear in court (due to ill health) until their next court appearance on Friday, 15 February 2019."

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane appealed to members of the community to respect the rule of law and to refrain from taking the law into their own hands as the police would not hesitate to take drastic action against anyone who commits crime.

