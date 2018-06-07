Mahikeng - Slain Coligny teenager Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu lost a lot of blood, the North West High Court heard on Thursday.

"There was a lot of blood in the van, the boy lost a lot of blood. The blood was not flowing because it was drying or clotting. You could only see when the van shakes that there was a lot of blood," eyewitness Bonakele Pakisi testified in court.

Defence advocate Hennie du Plessis, for murder accused Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, asked Pakisi under cross-examination whether Mosweu was alive or moving when he get into the van.

"I could not see whether he [Mosweu] was still alive, I saw a lot of blood," he said.

Du Plessis further put to Pakisi that it was impossible that no one saw the incident when he was allegedly assaulted by the two farm workers Doorewaard and Schutte at the NWK silos in Coligny on April 20, 2017.

"I did not see anyone," Pakisi replied. "I was focusing on the men assaulting me."

Mosweu's father Sakkie Dingake, 45, folded his arms and bit his lower lip while listening to Pakisi's testimony. He occasionally wiped with his head with his hand.

Pakisi was testifying in the murder trial of Doorewaard and Schutte at the North West High Court in Mahikeng.

The pair are facing charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft and pointing of a firearm.

The State alleges the two killed 16-year-old Mosweu on April 20, 2017, at Scotland informal settlement in Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflower from their employer Pieter Kasten's field at the Rietveli farm.

They claimed they put Mosweu at the back of a van intending to take him to the police, but that he jumped out of the moving van and injured his neck. They claimed he died on his way to hospital.

The state further charged that the two intimidated, kidnapped and stole the cellphone of Pakisi. He was also allegedly pointed with a firearm.

Mosweu's death triggered violent community protests that left a trail of destruction in the small maize growing town and divided the town along racial lines.

African News Agency/ANA