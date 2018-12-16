Picture: _ArriveAlive/Twitter

Johannesburg - Both the Gary Player Golf Course (GPGC) and the Lost City Golf Course (LCGC) at Sun City Resort in the North West were closed for urgent repairs on Sunday following the severe hail storm at the resort earlier this weekend, resort management said. The GPGC was the worst affected and would also need to be closed on Monday. Emergency crew members were working overtime to get the LCGC up and running by Monday, a statement said.

The pump house at GPGC was completely flooded up to roof height, damaging pumps and the main DB boards. The bridge on the fourth hole was washed away and greens had small indentations due to the hail but would recover in the next few days.

Earlier on Sunday, chief operating officer Thabo Mosololi said certain sections of Sun City Resort would be open on Sunday for day visitors and hotel guests. "Sun City can confirm that Sun Central and the Valley of the Waves will be open today [Sunday] for day visitors and hotel guests," he said.

In a statement earlier, Mosololi said the situation at the resort was under control and mopping up operations were underway. "Sun City Resort can confirm that a freak hail storm which hit the North West region of the Pilansberg and surrounding areas around 4.30pm yesterday [Saturday] afternoon has caused damage to buildings and vehicles. The resort can confirm that the situation is... under control," he said.

Most of the damage was caused by flash flooding at the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct and in ground floor hotel rooms. Visitors intending to travel to Sun City were advised to first check with the respective hotels they were booked in to before travelling to the resort.

By midnight on Saturday, the estimated number of rooms affected included 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades Hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club, and 20 at The Palace, Mosololi said.

Day visitors were immediately evacuated from Sun Central and Sun Welcome Centre which sustained most of the storm damage, and they were bused back to their vehicles at the main car park.

"The resort’s emergency services are on the ground and are continuing to assess the extent of the damage. Contingency plans are in place, and mop up operations are underway in damaged hotel rooms and public areas to ensure that normal operations resume as soon as possible."

Guests whose accommodation was affected were being provided with alternative options. Some guests opted to leave the resort to return home. New visitors arriving at the resort were being advised to return home.

"Two people sustained injuries from slipping on wet floors. They were treated at the onsite clinic before being transferred to nearby hospitals," Mosololi said.

African News Agency (ANA)