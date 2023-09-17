Sun City Resort kitchen catches fire

A fire broke out in the Cabanas kitchen in Sun City Resort outside Rustenburg, North West, on Saturday afternoon. Sun City general manager Brett Hoppe said the fire broke out at about 2.30pm.

“Food and beverage staff noticed a small fire, which they put out, but it had already spread through the extraction ventilation to the reception area and offices,” he said. Hoppe said the resort’s fire and rescue services were on standby at a nearby event and their quick reaction ensured that the fire was brought under control in just under an hour. Hoppe said they were thankful that guests and staff were unharmed.

“Nobody was injured and guest accommodation is unaffected, but arrangements are being made for Cabanas guests to use the nearby Sun City hotel’s dining area,” Hoppe said It still unclear what caused the fire. “At this stage we do not know what the source of the fire was but will be undertaking a thorough investigation,” he said.

In a similar incident, the Pilanesberg International Airport near Sun City burnt down on 28 August. The North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management said the fire seemed to have started near the air traffic control tower. Security officers at the airport reportedly saw smoke at around 12pm but could not detect what was burning.

Upon investigating the incident further, they realised the smoke was coming from the top of the building close to the air traffic control tower. Acting head of department Mpho Maleme said there were no injuries reported as they had moved the majority of staff members and furniture to porter camps. She said they were in the process of renovating the airport.