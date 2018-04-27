Rustenburg - North West premier Supra Mahumapelo on Friday said he welcomed Cabinet's decision to put the provincial health department under administration.

"We welcome this intervention and will give it our full cooperation to ensure that the health services of our province are normalised," he said.

Mahumapelo had appointed a team of three MECs to intervene in the department of health and said the team has made strides in their engagement with the National Education Health and Allied Union (Nehawu), which would be shared with the national task team.

Cabinet put the North West health department under administration in an attempt to restore trust and confidence between labour and government, to assist the province to upgrade its systems and capabilities and also to ensure compliance with the legislative and regulatory framework of government.

Members of Nehawu had been on strike since February 19, and as a result of the strike clinics in the province were not fully functional.

A ministerial team headed Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Cabinet was appointed to establish the facts on the ground.

The team was expected to submit a report in the next two weeks. Their report would assist in determining any further interventions that may still be required.

Mahumapelo said the province would cooperate with the inter-ministerial task team.

There have been a wave of violent protests in North West in recent weeks, calling for Mahumapelo to resign.

The South African Communist Party in a statement on Friday welcomed the Cabinet intervention in the province but said for the measure to have positive impact, and to ensure good governance, the premier must resign.

"We remain resolute that Premier Mahumapelo must resign or be recalled by the ANC."

