Suspected cable thief wounded during a shoot-out with police near Rustenburg

Rustenburg - A suspected cable thief was shot and wounded during a shoot-out with the police at Mosenthal, near Rustenburg, in North West province. Police on patrol in Boitekong noticed two suspicious minibus taxis (Toyota Quantums) in the early hours of Friday morning.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the minibuses sped off after the occupants saw the police approaching. The police called for back-up after realising some of the occupants of the minibuses were wearing balaclavas. The Phokeng K9 Unit and Lethabong police joined in the chase. "According to information, one of the vehicles was eventually intercepted at Mosenthal village and pulled off the road, but the occupants shot at the police, who returned fire.

“Two of the occupants ran into the bushes, while the other two were instantly arrested. A thorough search by the police led to the apprehension of two more suspects after (they were) found in the bushes. It was established that one of them sustained injuries during the shoot-out." She said the police seized the minibus taxi as well as explosives and presumably stolen copper cables found inside the taxi. The men, aged between 36 and 28, were expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane on Monday, on charges of attempted murder, possession of explosives, and possession of suspected stolen copper cables.

"One of the suspects who is currently in hospital will appear before court as soon as he is discharged," she said. In the Eastern Cape, police said a 37-year-old man had been arrested on Friday for cable theft. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two K9 members were on a foot patrol with their dogs, Max and Diesel, at a spot where cable thieves are known to operate in Whyteleaf Drive in Algoa Park.

While walking in the bushy area under the electrical pylons, they noticed two men carrying a big piece of electrical cable on their shoulders, which they had apparently removed from a trench under the pylons. "When the suspects noticed the members approaching, they dropped the cable and started to run. After several warnings for them to stop were ignored, Max was released and apprehended one suspect. A further search for the second suspect proved fruitless. "Approximately 4m of copper cable, a hacksaw with blades, a hammer, and a metal bar were confiscated," she said.