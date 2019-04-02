A cash van was bombed and robbed of undisclosed amount of money in Rustenburg. Picture: Facebook

Rustenburg - Gunmen made off with an undisclosed amount of money after they robbed a cash van in Rustenburg, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in North West said on Tuesday. Hawks Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said a security truck was travelling from collection points on its way to the depot on Monday, when it was rammed by another vehicle along Dr Moroka Drive.

"It is alleged that it was passing the four way stop at Dr Moroka drive when a vehicle suddenly rammed into the truck, making the driver lose control. The truck rolled over into the bushes."



She said it was further alleged the driver and his crew members were removed from the truck by an unknown number of suspects wearing balaclavas. They were made to lie on the ground facing down.

"Thereafter, the suspects used explosives to blow up the truck. Subsequently, they left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and a rifle that was in the truck," she said.

The Serious Organised Crime Investigations Unit of the Hawks has launched a manhunt for the robbers.

African News Agency (ANA)