RUSTENBURG - A man was arrested for possession of counterfeit goods at a roadblock manned by police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday.
Cele was at the N4 Rustenburg roadblock as part of festive season operations.
The Ethiopian national at first resisted arrest, arguing that he had been in South Africa for 13 years and had asylum documents valid for three months.
"We do not have rights here in South Africa. I have been an asylum seeker for three months," he said.
Cele, flanked by North West Community Safety MEC Sello Lehari, called on the police to apprehend the man.