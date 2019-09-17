File picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - Several municipalities are experiencing water interruptions due to low pressure, Magalies Water said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Mpho Moholo said there was low pressure on the Vaalkop water supply scheme due to high water demand on the system.

"We will implement water management to avoid further depletion of our water storage facilities which could lead to long periods of water shortages," she said.

"Magalies Water apologised for the inconvenience this may cause. All consumers are requested to use water conservatively during this period in order to prevent prolonged water supply interruption."

The affected areas were the Moses Kotane, Rustenburg and Thabazimbi municipalities, Sun City, Royal Bafokeng Administration as well as mines.

In Lethabong under the Rustenburg municipality, water supply problems have been experienced for over two weeks. Residents used wheelbarrows to fetch water at areas where there was water.

