Picture: Picasa.

RUSTENBURG - North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has appointed a task team to investigate concerns raised by workers at Witrand Psychiatric Hospital in Potchefstroom following a work stoppage, the department said on Friday.



Workers downed tools demanding the removal of the facility's chief executive officer and that management stop "harassment and intimidation" of employees.





The decision to establish a task team followed a meeting between Sambatha and worker representatives at the hospital.

The department said it was "pleased" that the protest was called off and that employees returned to work.





"The hospital is rendering a critical service to vulnerable members of society and cannot afford disruption of health services. We will continue to engage with employees and management of the hospital to find a lasting solution," Sambatha said.





He was expected to return to the hospital on Monday.



