Mahikeng - A teenage boy has been killed in the midst of the ongoing protests in the North West, provincial police confirmed on Tuesday.

The teen, was reportedly killed during protest action in Taung on Monday.

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed the death and that a murder case had been opened.

"We can confirm the incident and that a case of murder has been opened with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)," he said.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini confirmed that they were investigating the incident.

Last week Wednesday, residents in Mahikeng and surrounding villages went on a rampage, calling for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

The mass protest started in Motshioa after two people died at a local clinic, when they were not helped at the clinic due to another strike.

By Thursday, Mahikeng was locked down, shops were looted and vehicles torched. The administration block of Mmabana Foudation in Mmabatho was partially burnt and two vehicles were torched in front of the building.

A filling station and a liquor shop were looted and damaged along the Vryburg road.

On Friday, the protest spilled to Zeerust, Wolmaransstad and Makwassie.

Calm returned briefly before more protests flared up on Monday.

