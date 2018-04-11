Rustenburg - A 76-year-old woman and her 26-year-old granddaughter were robbed and raped at their home in Bloemhof, North West police said on Thursday.





Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Pelonomi Makau said two teenagers broke into their home on Sunday while the elderly woman and her granddaughter were asleep.





"They allegedly robbed and raped the pair before making away with groceries, shoes and cellphones."





The two, aged 15 and 18, were arrested on Monday, and appeared in the Bloemhof Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing a of house robbery and rape. They were remanded in custody until April 16 pending a social worker's assessment report.





"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were linked to other cases of aggravated robberies, burglary at residential places and possession of suspected stolen property," she said.



