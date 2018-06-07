Rustenburg - Three men arrested in connection with house burglary were remanded in custody at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court, North West police said on Friday.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said George Chauke, 31, Lethabo Mogashwa, 32 and Gontse Rapheko, 36, were due to appear in court again on June 15.

She said the men were arrested on June 5 in Hebron, after allegedly breaking into a house and trying up and assaulting a man.

"They allegedly found a 29-year-old man whom they pointed with a firearm, tied him up and assaulted him. It is further alleged that they ransacked the house and took an amplifier, two plasma screens, clothes, a laptop, personal documents, two cellular phones and fled the place with the victim's vehicle, a BMW."

She said police received a tip off and stopped the suspects in New Eersterus and searched their car.

"During the search, some of the stolen properties such as a plasma remote control and stolen BMW’s keys were found. Further investigation led the police to a house in Mlhaumbe Section, Winterveld where more stolen property was seized. The stolen BMW was also later recovered at Jubilee Mall in Temba."

One of the men was linked to a car-hijacking case reported in Loate earlier this year, she said.

African News Agency/ANA