Three killed and five bystanders injured in suspected taxi war attack

Johannesburg - Three people were killed and five bystanders injured when gunmen shot at a vehicle parked at a filing station police in an attack suspected to be linked to a taxi war.

This comes after four people seated in a vehicle at a filling station in Orkney, North West, were shot at on Monday.

Three of them died while one managed to flee to the nearby police station bleeding from the bullet wounds. Five bystanders who were at the filling station were also hit by stray bullets.

Spokesperson for the North West police, Captain Sam Tselanyane said officer at the Orkney Police Station heard gunshots after 7pm on Monday.

Moments later, he said, a man bleeding profusely and holding a gun stumbled into the police station and told officer that was shot while at the Engen garage at the corner of Shakespeare and Flecker Roads.

“The police immediately proceeded to the scene and upon arrival, they were told that a White Ford Ranger with about three occupants entered the garage and stopped next to the Toyota Fortuner with four occupants that was parked near the exit route.

“Moreover, the suspects allegedly fired shots towards the Fortuner as well as randomly and that ultimately resulted in fatally wounding three of the occupants while the fourth victim managed to flee.

“Five bystanders were also injured in the process. All the injured were subsequently transported to a local hospital.

“The motive for the attack is currently unknown and preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased were members of long distance taxi association operating between North West and Eastern Cape Provinces. No one has been arrested as yet and investigation into the matter continues,” said Tselanyane.

The Acting Police Provincial Commissioner Major General Dintletse Molefe condemned the incident and instructed the District Commissioner to invoke the 72-hour action plan in order to trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

Tselanyane said anyone who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Paul Ompie of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit on 076 529 5025.

“Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 and anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MYSAPS Application. All information received will be treated with confidentiality and informers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.

