Klerksdorp - Three people were killed and three others were injured when gunmen stormed into their shack and shot them in Khuma near Klerksdorp, North West police said on Monday.

"It is alleged that the suspects entered the victims' room, randomly fired shots that led to instant death of three people. The police were informed about matter and upon arrival, they found three victims lying dead on the ground with bullet wounds on their heads and chests. The other three victims sustained bullet wounds on their legs and back. They were taken to hospital for medical treatment," said police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko.

She said three men aged 29, 39 and 46 were arrested for murder of the three people and attempted murder of other three.

The motive of the shooting incident was not yet known, the three were expected appear in the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

African News Agency/ANA