RUSTENBURG - Award winning traditional singer Mmaausi's car has been stolen at the 14th South African Music Achievement Awards (Satma) in Mmabatho in the North West, police in the province confirmed on Sunday.
The car, a black Toyota Wish seven-seater with Botswana registration plates, was stolen from the Mmabatho Convention Centre parking lot during the Satmas on Saturday night.
Mmaausi, whose real name is Galaletseng Lekoma, won the best female artist award and later discovered her car was missing from the parking lot.
North West South African Police Service (SAPS) spokeswoman Colonel Adele Myburgh said a case of motor vehicle theft had been opened.
"It was the only case reported for motor vehicle theft on Saturday night," she said.