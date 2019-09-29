Traditional music singer Mmaausi's car stolen at Satma awards







Award winning traditional singer Mmaausi, whose car was stolen at the Satmas in Mmabatho, North West. Photo: ANA RUSTENBURG - Award winning traditional singer Mmaausi's car has been stolen at the 14th South African Music Achievement Awards (Satma) in Mmabatho in the North West, police in the province confirmed on Sunday. The car, a black Toyota Wish seven-seater with Botswana registration plates, was stolen from the Mmabatho Convention Centre parking lot during the Satmas on Saturday night. Mmaausi, whose real name is Galaletseng Lekoma, won the best female artist award and later discovered her car was missing from the parking lot. North West South African Police Service (SAPS) spokeswoman Colonel Adele Myburgh said a case of motor vehicle theft had been opened. "It was the only case reported for motor vehicle theft on Saturday night," she said.

Mmaausi told the African News Agency (ANA) in a telephonic interview that she received a phone call from a man in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg in Gauteng, who said he had picked up documents belonging to her.

"Someone phoned me from Orange Farm, stating that they have seen some of my documents in front of their gate," she said.

Breaking the news to her fans through a statement on Facebook, Mmaausi said: "Ladies and Gentlemen it's unfortunate that we have to end this prestigious day with bad news. #Kgosigadi Award winning Mmaausi's car was stolen a few hours ago at Mmabatho Convention Centre parking lot during SATMAs. Model: Toyota Wish (MPV) 7 seater. Colour: Black. Number plate: B 961 BIB. We urge all South Africans to assist us find the car."