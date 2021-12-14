Traffic cop killed trying to stop a car in North West

Rustenburg - North West Transport MEC Sello Lehari has called on traffic officers to take extra measures to ensure that their safety comes first while on duty. This was after a traffic officer was killed when a car she was trying to stop allegedly hit her on the N4 in Zeerust.

“The Provincial Inspector, Moeder Vuka passed away on Thursday morning while on her daily stop and check duties when she was allegedly hit by a car which she was trying to stop on the N4. “These unfortunate incidents turned to fatalities, especially during the festive season on the N4, which is currently our hotspot. Therefore, I plead with our law enforcement officers to practice extra safety measures while on duty,” he said. Vuka of Lichtenburg, was working as Provincial Inspector in the Lehurutshe provincial traffic station. Lehari has sent his condolences to the family.

North West police were investigating a case of culpable homicide. Meanwhile, Lehari and Rustenburg mayor Sheila Mabale-Huma were expected to activate the safer festive season campaign on the N4 in Rustenburg on Wednesday. Municipal spokesperson Thapelo Matebesi said the objective of the campaign was to heighten visibility of law enforcement operations as well as to create a safer road traffic environment for all road users amongst others.