Trio nabbed with endangered pangolin in North West

Brits - Three people, aged between 22 and 35, are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA), the South African Police Service in the North West said.

The suspects' court appearance emanated from their apprehension at about 12.30pm on Friday at a petrol filling station near Alpha Crossing in Brits for being in possession of a highly endangered pangolin, North West SAPS spokesperson Maria Nkabinde said in a statement.

"That was after a possible pangolin sale tip-off was received from a member of a non-profit organisation (NPO) responsible for combatting illegal trade of wildlife and endangered species," she said.

Following the tip-off, a multi-disciplinary team comprising of members of the Jericho stock theft unit, the SAPS Bojanala sub-district one trio crimes task team, SAPS crime intelligence, and nature conservation officials acted swiftly and intercepted the three suspects driving in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

The suspects were arrested after failing to account for their possession of a pangolin. The investigation into the matter was continuing, Nkabinde said.