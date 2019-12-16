Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

RUSTENBURG - An elderly couple was robbed and assaulted at a farm in Zeerust, North West police said on Monday. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said two men aged 44 and 48 allegedly forcefully gained entry into a farm on Sunday evening.

They allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife before robbing them of a laptop, three cellphones and other household items.

"According to information received, the man who was injured during the incident, managed to alert neighbours who called the police. The latter responded swiftly and with the help of farm patrollers, the suspects were arrested approximately two kilometres away from the scene and found in possession of the victims' cell phones," he said.

"Preliminary investigations led the police to an abandoned farmhouse where they found the laptop and other household items which were robbed during the incident. It has also been established that one of the suspects used to work at one of the neighbouring farms."