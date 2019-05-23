File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

RUSTENBURG - Two men arrested in connection with the alleged theft of cattle worth R300,000 are to appear in the Biesiesvlei Periodical Court on Friday, North West police said. Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said Adriaan Human, 51, who is a speculator, and George Ketshabang, 51, were expected to apply to be released on bail.

"The accused were remanded in custody upon appearance in the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 May 2019, on charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen stock. The duo were apprehended in the early hours of Thursday, 16 May 2019, following alleged theft of 25 cattle from a farm approximately 20km from Biesiesvlei," she said.

It was alleged that after stealing the cattle, they drove them to a communal farm near Biesiesvlei.

"It was at the farm that workers became suspicious and alerted the police who responded swiftly to the tip-off. It is alleged that two suspects managed to run away and evaded arrest. However, Adriaan Human, who was found loading some of the stolen cattle into his truck, was arrested together with George Ketshabang.

"All suspected stolen cattle valued at R300,000 were recovered and a truck was seized. The cattle were handed back to the lawful owner."

African News Agency (ANA)